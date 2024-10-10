Marx and Kamala or Locke and Trump

For thousands of years, there has been a struggle between individual freedom and dictatorial power. Plato, the ancient philosopher, proposed a utopian state that included a totalitarian central planning system that would abolish free enterprise, individual rights, private ownership, families, and control nearly all aspects of life. Down through the ages, many authoritarian governments based on similar models have come and gone. Many of them resulted in widespread and well-documented suffering, slavery, starvation, and death.

The contemporary attack on freedom has many fronts and names, including the following: Communism, Socialism, Globalism, Progressivism, and Wokeism. All these anti-freedom schemes are based on Marxist ideology. They strive to make oppressive nonsense sound good and to trick people into voting for them.

Stories abound of people attempting to flee Marxist domination including the historical novel The Last Green Valley, in which some of those attempting to escape are depicted as follows:

Emil did not care about politics or who controlled the land he and his family crossed that day. All he wanted was to be so far west, he’d never meet another Communist as long as he lived…when he saw a chance to get west of the murdering, inhuman bastards, he planned on doing just that. (Ch. 8)

Give them a little time, Adeline thought. They’ll ruin this place and the hearts of these good people, take their lands, cast them out, sow hate, and turn them against each other. It’s guaranteed. It’s what Stalin does. It’s what tyrants do. And I don’t want to be here to see it happen. (Ch. 28)

Many of those who have tried to get away, like those cited above, would do almost anything to escape the horrors of Marxist/Communist/Socialist rule. On the other hand, there are no stories about people desperately fleeing America so they can live in Cuba, North Korea, China, or Venezuela.

From the beginning, The United States of America took a different path. In its first fantastic and unprecedented strides, America broke free from the shackles of Old-World tyranny and set its feet on the bright path of freedom. Thomas Jefferson declared his unwavering commitment to freedom when he said: “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”

This grand ideal of freedom from tyranny fiercely pursued by the Founding Fathers came to force in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. The result has been astounding. These brilliant documents and the freedom they fostered brought into being the most prosperous and powerful nation on earth. It is well known that the Founding Fathers were inspired by the writings of John Locke.

John Locke (1632 to 1704) is one of the most influential political philosophers in world history. Many of his theories were not original, but the ideas and principles which he advanced became building blocks for modern republics and social institutions. Some of the concepts he proclaimed are incorporated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America. Locke insisted that all people have inherent natural rights, including life, liberty, and property. Lockean politics contrast sharply with the politics of tyranny and exploitation.

Two of the most critical personal and political issues in life are freedom and power. Which do you believe in and crave the most, liberty or control? John Locke and Thomas Jefferson loved liberty and despised domination. What about you? Do you seek to control your spouse or your neighbor? Or do you protect and promote their freedom and fulfillment? How do you feel about those who try to “get you in their power” or control you?

John Locke told us exactly how he felt: “For I have reason to conclude that he who would get me into his power without my consent would use me as he pleased when he had got me there, and destroy me too when he had a fancy to it; for nobody can desire to have me in his absolute power unless it be to compel me by force to that which is against the right of my freedom, i.e., make me a slave.” (John Locke, The Second Treatise of Government, chapter 3, paragraph 17)

Locke added that those who would take away freedom, “must necessarily be supposed to have a design to take away everything else, that freedom being the foundation of all the rest.”

I’m locked in with Locke. I love freedom. I am happy to be taught, led, and advised but if anyone tries to limit or control my thought, speech, action, or property, I become defensive. And right now, I am feeling very defensive. Kamala Harris and company are demanding things that are outrageous. They are calling true speech hate speech and want it outlawed. They want to disallow traditional family and religious values. They are demanding the sacrifice of prosperity in a vain attempt to control the weather. They want to regulate all health care up to and including power over life and death. They want to take away all effective means of self-defense. They want to overtax, confiscate, or control all property. And most of all, they want to override our freedom. It’s hard to comprehend anyone being deluded enough to vote for such oppression.

They are striving to get enough votes to get us “in their power.” John Locke had this to say about that: “To be free from such force is the only security of my preservation, and reason bids me look on him as an enemy to my preservation who would take away that freedom which is the fence to it; so that he who makes an attempt to enslave me thereby puts himself into a state of war with me.” (John Locke, The Second Treatise of Government, chapter 3, paragraph 17)

Many have observed that you can vote your way into Marxism, but you will have to fight your way out. Anti-freedom parasites tend to be violent and vindictive. Donald Trump and others like him have said, “They’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” How many of us appreciate freedom enough to stand with Locke, our historic patriots, and Trump, against freedom-stealing Marxists?

Every passing day reveals more “reason to conclude that he [or she] who would get me into his [or her] power…would use me as he [or she] pleased…and destroy me too when he [or she] had a fancy to it…[and] reason bids me look on him [or her] as an enemy to my preservation [and] thereby puts himself [or herself] into a state of war with me.”

Those seeking to diminish American liberty have put themselves into a state of war with the Founding Fathers, the Constitution, and freedom-loving Americans. Many heroes have fought and died for freedom but hopefully, we can win this war with free speech and honest votes.

Anti-freedom forces are attempting to lie and cheat their way into total power over us. Freedom fighters are risking their lives to protect and empower us. If too many are credulous enough to choose Marx and Kamala, or if the already-obvious cheating works, the already-unfolding national tragedy will certainly accelerate. If we are wise and blessed enough to achieve a Locke/Trump victory, plan for a quick return to more life, liberty, and happiness.

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.