Child Rapist Released in Massachusetts Nabbed by ICE

M DOWLING
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Monday announced the arrest of a Salvadoran migrant charged with raping a child on super-wealthy Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.

He was set free on bail three days after his arrest before ICE could arrest him. The deep blue state won’t let police communicate with ICE.

These abuses are on the leftist Democrats – they’re guilty. They want to abolish ICE. Kamala has called for abolishing ICE:

Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, 28, entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location. The migrant was not inspected by immigration officials, according to ICE.

Aldana-Arevalo was arraigned in Nantucket District Court in July on one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The court released him on bail in July.

Enforcement and Removal (ERO) officers arrested Aldana-Arevalo last week in Nantucket.

“Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities.”


