Child Rapist Released in Massachusetts Nabbed by ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Monday announced the arrest of a Salvadoran migrant charged with raping a child on super-wealthy Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.

He was set free on bail three days after his arrest before ICE could arrest him. The deep blue state won’t let police communicate with ICE.

These abuses are on the leftist Democrats – they’re guilty. They want to abolish ICE. Kamala has called for abolishing ICE:

Lester Holt made a fool of Kamala about the border Kamala Harris wants to abolish Ice. She thinks crossing the border illegaly shouldn’t be a crime and they aren’t criminals. She wants to make ALL illegals citizens. Can America afford a Kamala Harris presidency? Hell No! pic.twitter.com/o7nZ7uDCY1 — M-Û-R-Č-H (@TheEXECUTlONER_) July 28, 2024

Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, 28, entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location. The migrant was not inspected by immigration officials, according to ICE.

Aldana-Arevalo was arraigned in Nantucket District Court in July on one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The court released him on bail in July.

Enforcement and Removal (ERO) officers Aldana-Arevalo last week in Nantucket.

“Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities.”

Tim Walz marched in an “Abolish ICE” protest in Minneapolis on June 30, 2018 https://t.co/Vi0ABaWsSa pic.twitter.com/YD7YenZbEz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 9, 2024