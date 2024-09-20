Oprah Praises Kamala Account CNN Just Nuked for “Deception”

Oprah Winfrey praised the account CNN just obliterated for its nonstop fake news. The account KamalaHQ is notorious. So much for Winfrey’s reliability as she endorses an airhead for president.

CNN’s CFile nuked the account.

According to a CNN report, a social media account on X, titled “Kamala HQ,” which is run by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign, has been “repeatedly deceptive.”

Some examples include taking out of context a Trump quote about immigration and misleadingly describing the “very fine people on both sides” comment from Trump about the Charlottesville rally.

The account typically goes after Trump and criticizes prominent figures who support the 45th president.

CNN described the account as an “irreverent attack dog.”

The fact-checking report gave “eight examples of false or misleading video posts from the account since mid-August, including three from the latter part of this week.”

Check our @KamalaHQLies.


