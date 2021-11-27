Chilling Episode Before Darrell Brooks Ran People Down in Waukesha

















The ex-girlfriend of alleged Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks was seen “running away with no shoes and a black eye” before the holiday parade horror, a neighbor has claimed, according to a report by The Sun. The Police Chief said he was fleeing the domestic scene before he ran over innocent people but the police were not in pursuit.

A neighbor, who asked to be named only as Ebony, spoke exclusively to The Sun at her home in Wisconsin and said the convicted sex offender had regular fights with his partner.

Ebony said when the clashes took place outside her home, across the street from Brooks’ house, she intervened to separate them and threatened to call the police.

Three days before Brooks was arrested and charged he was accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend. Earlier reports said he did run her over.

He was let out on $1,000 bail on November 19, three days before the parade bloodbath.

Brooks was seen “talking to himself”, according to neighbors, who think he “snapped” before the SUV rampage.

He was “always a little off,” one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified told The Sun.

“He must’ve snapped,” another neighbor Ebony said. “The whole thing is messed up but it doesn’t surprise me.”

Brooks knew enough to speed up and aim for crowds of people. He veered from left to right to hit the largest number of people several times.

