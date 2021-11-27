Black Friday Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead

















A North Carolina mall was evacuated after three people were reportedly shot on Friday afternoon.

“DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint,” police in Durham, North Carolina tweeted Friday. “The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall.”

One person is in custody in relation to the shooting, according to Fox 8, and three people were reported shot. One person died.

The three people shot included a 10-year-old, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said at a news conference Friday evening. Police did not specify how the three other injuries occurred, although there are reports of two people being trampled.

The shootings have to stop,” Andrews said.

She added that the shooting “occurred between two groups that knew each other,” and that they “were not indiscriminately firing.”

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emerging reports of shots fired at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina#Durham l #NC

Unconfirmed reports indicate shots have been fired inside the mall, possibly near the food court. Mall lockdown protocol has now been initiated.

Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/l3QqYBF8JY — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 26, 2021

A reporter was in the store at the time.

I’m currently locked in a store with other shoppers due to a lockdown situation in Streets at Southpoint Mall in #Durham. We’re waiting to hear from security what prompted this situation. While shopping, I saw many people running. @TheDurhamPolice @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/dCVGWP40L8 — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

