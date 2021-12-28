Chilling Last Words of Pilot as He Crashed in San Diego

A Learjet went down around 7 p.m. local time in a San Diego Neighborhood. Eyewitness video showed debris from the crash, a large fire, and apparent damage to homes.

Everything seemed perfectly normal until air traffic controllers heard a pop and a bang. Then the pilot can be heard shouting, “Oh shit! Oh shit! Oh shit! Ahhh!” Then the audio went dead.

“We were outside and basically, we heard the plane getting closer. Normally they get loud because we live right by the airport, but it got really, really loud and all of the sudden, we think it could’ve hit our power lines above our house, but we just saw bright blue and orange flashing lights and we heard the electricity running,” Lauren Watling, a resident in the area told NBC San Diego. “And then after that, we heard the plane actually crash. We ran out immediately and there was a ton of smoke everywhere. All we saw was fire and smoke.”

Audio purportedly from the cockpit surfaced online shortly after the crash. In the chilling audio, a pop or bang is heard and then the pilot can be heard communicating with air-traffic control.

Chilling audio of air traffic radio from Learjet N880Z – you can hear the pilot requesting clearance to land then screaming “…oh shit! oh shit!,” before the transmission went silent. Authorities confirm the plane that crashed is a Learjet. No official word on fatalities. pic.twitter.com/yGXrSuZJ0A — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) December 28, 2021

The pilot might have clipped a power line on descent.

No one on the plane survived, although it’s not known who was on the plane, and there are unconfirmed reports of casualties on the ground.

The video of the jet crashing:

🚨#BREAKING: New video has just came out showing the plane crashing into San Diego neighborhood 📌#SanDiego | #CA A plane has crashed in a San Diego Neighborhood so far multiple homes are with out power and injuries or deaths are currently unknown. This is still developing pic.twitter.com/fuKfbEVFJn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 28, 2021

