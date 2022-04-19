Chilling Video of Male Rushing Down a Street with a Murdered Woman in a Bag

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was stabbed 60 times on Saturday night, dismembered, and stuffed into a duffel bag. A chilling video shows a young or adult person rushing down the street with the mother of two in the duffel bag.

The bag was left on a residential street in Forest Hills, Queens. Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s doorbell captured someone dragging the bag containing her body in the street at 4.30 a.m.

“[A]round 4:30 a.m. [Saturday], you see somebody rolling this [duffel bag] down the sidewalk from multiple cameras,” an NYPD source told the Post. “[Cops] actually traced [the blood trail] backward from the scene to the house.”

On Monday police said they believe she knew her killer as there was no sign of a forced entry into the house.

Police don’t know if the person in the video is a child or an adult, but they believe it’s a male.

The 13-year-old son was taken away in handcuffs but later released. They don’t believe he is the killer.

POLICE IDENTIFIED A PERSON OF INTEREST

Police have ‘identified a person of interest’ but they will not yet reveal who that person is. The police are focused on three men whose phone numbers were in her cellphone.

Her husband Howard Klein and oldest son Jamie were out of town looking at colleges. Her 13-year-old son Leo was at home.

Leo was questioned by police on Saturday but was released without charge and no one has been arrested.

Leo said his mother went out on Friday night to see a show with a friend. His mother sat in a local bar for about 45 minutes after the show and acted as if she was waiting for someone. She then went home and was murdered in the basement of her home.

She possibly went out on a date the night before her murder.

The killer is believed to have used Gaal’s phone to text her husband after the killing.

THE HAUNTING MESSAGE

After the murder, the purported killer used Gaal’s cell phone to send Klein a haunting message, according to WPIX.

“Your whole family is next,” the message read.

‘Your wife sent me to jail some years ago… I’m back,’ it said, along with a warning not to contact the police.

Gaal is a Hungarian native who is believed to have met her husband overseas. She was a stay-at-home mother.

The person in that video has not yet been identified; police have not named any suspects or made any arrests.

