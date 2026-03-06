China and Russia Aiding Iran, Sec. Hegseth: “Anything That Shouldn’t Be Happening Is Being Confronted”

A “60 Minutes” interview to be aired on Sunday features Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth telling host Major Garrett that President Trump is “well aware of who’s talking to who[m]” amid reports that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran on US movements.

He told Garrett that the US is “tracking everything” and figuring it into battle plans, “and anything that shouldn’t be happening, whether it’s in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly.”

Russia has been aiding Iran in the conflict, and Secretary Hegseth said that Mr. Trump will have direct and indirect conversations with those involved.

China Too

According to an exclusive investigation by a regional news website citing three officials familiar with the matter, including Arab officials and a regional intelligence source, Beijing transferred loitering munitions and advanced air defense batteries to Tehran six days ago, while discussions are underway for anti-ship cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles, indicating a calibrated escalation in military-technical cooperation.

A Chinese spy ship, Liaowang-I, entered the Persian Intense Zone two weeks ago. At the height of the Houthis’ war on shipping, satellite imagery fed to the Houthis through the IRGC came from both Chinese and Russian sources.

The Iranians and the Houthis have also had access to the latest Chinese technology in the form of imagery from Chang Guang satellites, fed by a network of 300 Jilin-1 mini-satellites in a 375-mile-deep orbit. This system can produce imagery with up to 0.5-meter resolution, including optical, hyperspectral, and live video of moving targets.

To give themselves some cover for passing military-grade targeting data to the Iranians since the start of Operation Epic Fury, the Chinese company MizarVision has been publishing high-quality annotated imagery of American targets, describing it as “open-source” intelligence.

MizarVision, based in Shanghai and which only began publishing imagery a week before Operation Epic Fury started, does not have its own satellites, and appears to be procuring, processing, and publishing its analyzed imagery without charge to the end-user, clearly identifying it as a Chinese government front company.

MizarVision has, in the last week, published imagery of several U.S.-associated targets in Israel, Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, which, within a very short space of time, have then been targeted by the Iranians.

