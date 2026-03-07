Dems Used Tax Dollars to Make Maps More Gay in Slovakia & Czechia

The Biden Democrats used our tax dollars to make maps “more gay” in Slovakia and Czechia. In a wild congressional hearing, a Biden State Department official admits taxpayer dollars funded “Queering the Map” efforts… to literally “make the maps more gay.” 😳 Rep. Brian Mast grills Under Secretary Sarah Rogers on what that even means—her response? “Maybe they weren’t gay enough.” This clip exposes bizarre foreign aid spending under Biden, including on maps of places like Slovakia and Czechia.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers apologized to Slovakia and Czechia for a Biden administration program to make their maps “more gay,” during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday.

Chairman Brian Mast asked Rogers to explain some of the spending during the last administration: “Can you tell me, what is ‘queering’ the map?”

In on the joke, Rogers explained: “So I think we were trying to make the maps more gay.”

“How do you make a map more gay? Or gay at all?” Mast asked.

“You know, since the age of cartography, we’ve had pretty good maps, but maybe they weren’t gay enough. So, I know — also, I took critical theory in college. I think sometimes people use ‘queer’ as a verb. I do understand that the maps that we were trying to make gay were, I think, of Czechia and Slovakia, so maybe those countries asked for it. I doubt it, but I don’t know,” Rogers said.

Chairman Mast commented: “Any of these that you can provide me the receipt for—the Facebook link where they wanted people to take photos of how they were doing a DEIA flash mob in Kyrgyzstan, whatever documentation they have of all of these things—we would love to see that. And we would absolutely love to know the individuals specifically who were busy writing these grants, because they have no business receiving another paycheck from the people of the United States of America.”