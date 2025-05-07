China Is Building Spy Stations in Cuba

China is upgrading spy facilities in Cuba so they can spy on the United States. Congressman Carlos Giménez appeared on CNN to provide details.

New photos provide evidence that China is running a surveillance operation on the United States out of Cuba.

US Representative Giménez (R-FL) said they think China is upgrading a lot of existing spy facilities in Cuba to spy on the United States.

“Cuba is only about 90 miles away from Florida,” Giménez said. “We have the largest range, aerial range in the United States, the only one that really can simulate a fight in Taiwan, in the Taiwan Straits. And so I think that the Chinese are very interested to look at our tactics, also intercept our communications, and that’s why they’re investing heavily in Cuba, in these in these facilities.”

This was before a hearing from some experts.

Giménez said the spy facilities “are basically listening posts, signals intelligence, as it were.”

The host asked him what the US can do.

“Look, the only thing that we can do, and at the end of the day, is that we need the Cuban regime to go,” Giménez said. “The Cuban regime right now, the Cuban regime is at probably its weakest point that I have seen in over 60 years. They can’t keep the lights on; they can’t feed their people; they don’t have adequate medical supplies to help their people.

“So it’s a failed regime, and it’s been failing for a long time, and so we need to put maximum pressure on that regime and change the regime, and change it from aan adversary nation into a friendly nation. And that’s about the only thing that we can do, and that’s the thing that we should be looking at right now, how much pressure can we put on that regime, not only in Cuba, but also in Venezuela.”

BREAKING | Congressman Carlos Giménez warns that China is expanding its spy bases in #Cuba—just 90 miles from Florida—to intercept sensitive U.S. communications. What does this mean for national security? pic.twitter.com/gRzh08ckhF — The Foundation For Human Rights in Cuba (@TheFHRC) May 6, 2025

At the hearing, an expert said, “Our adversaries are at our doorstep.” He said the Biden administration claimed they inherited them and that they had been there since 2019. However, in 2023, when the Wall Street Journal began intensely reporting on them with images, the Biden Pentagon dismissed the reports.

“I can tell you based on the information that we have that that is not accurate, that we are not aware of China and Cuba developing a new type of spy station,” said Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

The latest hearing:

WATCH: @CSIS‘ @RyanBergPhD shares shocking new satellite imagery of potential Chinese Communist Party surveillance infrastructure in Cuba. “Our adversaries are at our doorstep.” pic.twitter.com/ybCtHtthqY — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) May 6, 2025

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported extensively on suspected Chinese spy bases in Cuba since 2023. Specifically, the WSJ has detailed the expansion of these bases, including new construction at a previously unreported site near a U.S. naval base. The reports also highlight the use of these bases for electronic eavesdropping and potential monitoring of U.S. ship traffic.

An hour-long hearing on the issue reports that China is monitoring ships. They were there throughout the Biden administration:

Hopefully this isn’t just another ploy to change the regime.

READ MORE HERE AT CSIS

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email