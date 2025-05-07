This Is Why Judge Dugan’s Case Disappeared from the Media

Dan O’Donnell at the MacIver Institute asks if you’ve noticed that Judge Hannah Dugan’s story has all but disappeared from the news. It’s because she is guilty. It’s a straightforward case, and she committed multiple crimes.
Dugan is neither innocent nor a martyr when you strip away the politics. She is a criminal, and she could go to prison for a year.
Plainly factual evidence based on the law:
Have you noticed the media has dropped the Judge Hannah Dugan story? And have you noticed how no one in media ever analyzed at the actual evidence against her? It’s because that evidence shows she committed multiple federal crimes in helping a criminal illegal alien evade ICE. pic.twitter.com/0pKZPw2Kl2
— Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 6, 2025
