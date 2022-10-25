China Might Buy a Stake in the Port of Hamburg! NordStream 2.0?

The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China’s Cosco into Hamburg’s port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources.

How did NordStream work out for you, Germany? This is NordStream for shipping.

According to gCaptain, shipping giant Cosco, last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of three terminals in Germany’s largest port in the northern city of Hamburg.

Handelsblatt reports, “the EU warned that sensitive information about the business could make it into Chinese hands if Germany allowed the investment.”

It’s part of the belt and road initiative.

Of course, Germany shouldn’t allow it, but it looks like they will. Anyone can see they are maneuvering to take over everywhere in the world.

Today, gCaptain reports, “Germany may allow China’s Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what a ministry source on Tuesday described as an “emergency solution” to approve the deal but mitigate the impact.”

China is taking over ports, airports, and farmland throughout the world, especially with its Belt and Road Initiative. They are taking over areas of great influence.

