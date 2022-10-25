The Gap Is a Cancel Culture Phony

The Gap dropped Kanye West clothing immediately to show how moral they are. The Gap uses Chinese slave labor, so they must stop the phony moralistic rhetoric.

Adidas also ended its partnership with Ye, aka Kanye West, over his recent antisemitic remarks. Hours later, Gap said it would immediately remove its Yeezy items from its stores.

Forbes said the loss of the Adidas partnership cost Ye his billionaire status.

We already reported the Adidas story. You know, Adidas, which has 103 stores in China, uses slave labor of Uyghurs.

Of course, we are opposed to antisemitism – greatly, but we are also opposed to the enslavement of Uyghurs and cancel culture. We are also opposed to racism against whites, blacks, religious people, and everyone due to stereotyping. Virtue-signaling companies can do what they want, but they are frauds. Additionally, they are currently working way too closely with the Biden administration.

Cancel culture is just wrong, especially when it comes from a gaggle of hypocrites.

Daily Caller:

The Washington Post found that Apple supplier Lens Technology uses Uighur workers in its factories, according to documents obtained by the Tech Transparency Project.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Gap, Calvin Klein, H&M, L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Nike, and many other brands are “potentially directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through abusive labor transfer programs as recently as 2019,” according to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

In a spring 2020 report titled “Uyghurs For Sale,” the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found that at least 83 popular, household-name brands are “potentially directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through abusive labor transfer programs as recently as 2019.”

The report listed popular clothing companies Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Gap, Calvin Klein, H&M, L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Nike, The North Face, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, Victorias Secret, as well as General Motors, Goertek, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagon, and more. Many of these companies prolifically spoke out against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in May.

Why does no one care about the Uyghurs? The companies make money off of them, so it’s okay? Uyghurs are generally very peaceful people and don’t deserve the abuse they get.

Related