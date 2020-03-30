Chinese Communists are reportedly killing Wuhan Virus patients

To give you an idea of how the single-payer is working in China, listen to the Chinese doctor on the clip below. He describes how one elderly patient didn’t have a support system and his children didn’t care what happened to him. The nursing home wanted him in the hospital so he wouldn’t die in their care. The man couldn’t pay for his care even though he probably had to give money in to the system for decades. When his bill hit $7,000, even though he could survive the illness, the man was murdered.
If the children don’t pay, the elderly are killed. Widowed seniors without children are secretly killed since no one will balk.
Listen:
“They’re sent to ICU, if the children don’t submit the fee in time, the elderly are secretly killed.”
Chinese Communists are arranging displays of victory over the disease. There was one such display at a hospital in Wuhan while another was overwhelmed and a funeral home ordered 5,000 urns, according to this report.
Maybe countries praising China for sending them masks should rethink that:
IF YOU CRITICIZE EMPEROR XI, YOU MIGHT NOT SURVIVE
Chinese Real Estate Tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, who once criticized Chinese leader #XiJinping, has been missing since March 12. His son and secretary were also arrested. Insiders say Ren’s case is considered “serious” by the #CCP. Even his friend, the Chinese vice president, can’t help. pic.twitter.com/v7BEPwA6vn
