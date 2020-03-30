Popular German foreign minister kills himself over stress tied to the Virus

Popular German Finance Minister Thomas Schäfer was found dead Saturday in the city of Wiesbaden after he committed suicide. He left behind a wife, a daughter, and a son.

His body was found next to the Cologne–Frankfurt high-speed rail line near Hochheim am Main.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported Schäfer left a note behind indicating the reason for his tragic actions.

Yesterday state governor Volker Bouffier linked Mr. Schaefer’s death to the coronavirus outbreak which has sent global markets into freefall.

He said his colleague had become consumed with how to handle the crisis and was particularly concerned “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help.”

“I have to assume that these worries overwhelmed him,” Mr. Bouffier said.

“He apparently couldn’t find a way out. He was in despair and left us.”

He was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and had held his position as Hesse finance minister for a decade.