Chinese Scientists Create a Disease with 100% Kill Streak – Disease X?

Chinese scientists linked with the country’s military have conducted experiments involving a deadly mutant strain of coronavirus in mice. It killed 100% of the humanized mice rapidly and is a mutant of COVID-19.

Professor Richard Ebright of Rutgers University expressed concern about the lack of information on biosafety precautions, raising parallels with research in Wuhan that may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus, GX_P2V, was initially discovered in 2017 in Pangolins in Malaysia and stored in a Beijing lab, where it evolved over time. The study did not specify when the research was conducted, leaving uncertainties about potential mutations during storage.

It Sounds Like a Bioweapon

Scientists in a Chinese lab have created a mutant COVID-19 strain with a 100% kill streak in humanized mice with a surprisingly rapid death. All infected mice died within eight days. A death rate the researchers described as surprisingly fast.

The deadly virus, GX_P2V, attacked the mouse brain. The study was shared last week out of Beijing.

“This underscores a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans and provides a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS–CoV-2–related viruses, “the authors wrote.

It’s a mutant of GX 2017, a coronavirus cousin.

DISEASE X

If you haven’t heard about Disease X, which we are warned will be 20 times worse than COVID-19, you haven’t been listening to the World Economic Forum. It’s not the name of a disease. It’s a placeholder, and the World Health Organization predicts it will happen as a hypothetical unknown pathogen. The World Economic Forum is meeting in Davos to discuss this nonexistent virus.

What did Bill Gates mean here?

The WHO Chief Tedros says it may happen again.

NEW – WHO Director Dr. Tedros Says COVID Was the First ‘Disease X’ and It May Happen Again “Although COVID came immediately, we were preparing for COVID-like disease. You may even call COVID as the first Disease X and it may happen again.” pic.twitter.com/FhvkFJPZPs — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 17, 2024

