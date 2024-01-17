UK’s Illegal Immigration Is Just Like the US Illegal Immigration

Suppose you’re wondering why Britain has a massive rape culture in some cities and pro-Hamas rioters in the streets of London. In that case, you should know that they have open borders with unvetted foreigners coming in, and they, too, are men of military age.

The people also complain about their political parties being too similar – they have a Uniparty.

Well folks Five Migrant boats have arrived on British Shores already today & Two more are en-route & this is just Today in heavy swells & strong winds; the reason I voted in Brexit was for Britain to take back its shores & to kick out those who cause us harm & kill us! It’s not… — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) January 17, 2024

Well folks a number of years ago it was non stop Brexit; then it was non stop Covid; NOW it’s non stop Migration & Rwanda; Our Country is in absolute crises on just about every issue that concerns Millions of us it’s a bit like whilst Rome Burns our MP’s all ask “who stated the… — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) January 16, 2024

And they won’t even arrest actual terrorists pic.twitter.com/2sMOw7wrHp — Millwall Paul (@MillwallDocks) January 13, 2024

Most people in the West believe the UN and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are the reason this is all happening. They are meeting this week in Davos and they are crazy. This fellow voices concerns we may all have, but I must warn you that he uses profane language.

As in the US, the invaders are unhappy with their new free accommodations.

Ireland – Invader is not happy with his free accommodation and makes a video to complain pic.twitter.com/q7ctNU0lUL — RonEnglish (@RonEng1ish) January 17, 2024

Just like the US, Ireland wants hate speech laws to protect the invaders.

The Irish government wants to pass a law that could see you or your loved ones jailed for possession of memes, cartoons or any content that could be deemed “hateful”. The Bill includes no definition of hate and is wide open to abuse by bad actors. Defend free speech – say no to… pic.twitter.com/fe54yY4BFt — Free Speech Ireland (@FreeSpeechIre) January 15, 2024

Ireland is using its small towns like Roscrea to house illegals. Its hotel is being used to give free room and board to criminal foreigners who broke into Ireland. Police won’t even let protestors near the hotel. The West won’t survive open borders.pic.twitter.com/QRpyQ2k1BT — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 15, 2024

