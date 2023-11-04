Chris Christie on a Bash-Trump Tour Booed in Florida

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was loudly booed while speaking at the Florida Freedom Summit after stating that former President Trump would be convicted. Chris Christie, at the same summit and who is on a bash-Trump tour, was also booed.

They might as well join the communist Democrat party.

Christie wanted to insult Trump as usual since that is his entire agenda, but the crowd was not receptive.

He pushed back and arrogantly insulted the audience.

“The problem is, you want to shout down any voice that says anything different than what you want to hear,” the Trump critic said over sustained booing. “And you can continue to do it, and believe me, believe me, it doesn’t bother me one bit.”

“You can yell and boo about it as much as you like, but it doesn’t change the truth. And the truth is coming. The truth is coming, and all of you need to understand: America needs better than what we’ve had. And it never makes America a better place, whether it’s on a college campus in an Ivy League or whether it’s in an auditorium in Orlando, for us to be booing and shouting down opinions we don’t agree with,” Christie said.

Hutchinson also got slammed for his anti-Trump rants.

“As someone who’s been in the courtroom for over 25 years as a federal prosecutor, and also in defending some of the most serious federal criminal cases, I can say that there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year,” Hutchinson declared, drawing loud boos and shouts of “Go home” from the crowd.

“That may or may not happen before you vote in March. And it might not make any difference to you, but it will make a difference for our chances to attract independent voters in November. It will make a difference for those down ticket races for Congress and Senate,” he continued, struggling to speak over the sustained disapproval. “And it will weaken the GOP for decades to come.”

[Former President Trump might be convicted. He isn’t going to get a fair trial.]

Hutchinson said history won’t look favorably on this time. That’s true, but the audience feels it’s them who will go down as the villains.

