Hamas Offers to Release All Hostages for a Five-Day Ceasefire

A new report via The Washington Post claims that Hamas has offered to release all the hostages they have for a five-day pause. They don’t have all the hostages. The Islamic Jihad holds some. Hamas said some hostages were killed in Israeli raids.

This is WaPo, so we don’t know if it’s true.

Although the terms have varied in recent weeks, Hamas has indicated most recently that it would release all civilian hostages in exchange for a five-day pause, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive matter. Israeli military captives, whose precise number is unknown, would be retained, possibly to eventually be offered in trade for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Sporadic, indirect negotiations are being held in Doha, Qatar’s capital, where they have waxed and waned depending on the tempo of Israeli strikes. With Qatari officials as go-betweens, the United States has been variously represented by Barbara Leaf, the State Department’s assistant secretary for the Near East, and White House and State Department hostage negotiators, diplomats said. Representatives of Israel’s Mossad national intelligence agency have also traveled to Doha. Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s top political leader, who lives in Turkey, has participated, along with former leader and current head of Hamas diaspora affairs Khaled Meshaal, who lives in Qatar.

Hamas doesn’t have all of the hostages, and it’s unclear how many they do have.

Lists of some but not all of the hostages’ names have been turned over, as Hamas maintains it still may not have located all of them, especially those who may be held by Islamic Jihad, a separate Gaza-based militant group. At various times, Hamas has said publicly, without providing any evidence, that some hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

It’s unclear why they would do this, but it might be to give them a chance to escape. It’s not likely they care about their populace.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will not agree to a ceasefire until all the hostages are freed. Meanwhile, on the ground, Israel’s military said it is surrounding Gaza City as its bombardment of the enclave intensifies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes a ceasefire would help those in need. He believes the increasing number of casualties will cause others to join the war and put Israel in more danger.

Meanwhile, massive rallies are taking place in DC and throughout major European cities, demanding a ceasefire.

GAZA IS OUT OF WATER, FUEL, AND ELECTRICITY

Hamas: There is no fuel or electricity in Gaza Gaza tonight:

Hamas: There is no fuel or electricity in Gaza Gaza tonight:

ISRAEL JUST BOMBED Gaza’s main MAIN WATER RESERVE. This water is not drinkable but it’s the only water available. It’s their ONLY SOURCE of WATER!

pic.twitter.com/xjK6C1nAx7 — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) November 4, 2023

