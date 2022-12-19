Chuck Todd Angers the Left by Not Touting a Criminal Referral on Trump

The Left was angry on social media after watching Sunday’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. When he interviewed Preet Bharara, he didn’t push for a criminal referral or prison for Donald Trump.

Politicus claimed Donald Trump tried to overturn the government as a reason for their fury. How? By telling people to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol? This is as we find out JFK might have been murdered by the CIA, the media is wholly corrupt, and J6 is using the panel to make one-sided political statements.

Todd said during the interview, “Trump criminal referral for Jan. 6 would ‘add negatively to the political stew.'” That was enough for the Left, who are used to an obedient media. They are pulling him back in.

TRANSCRIPT

PREET BHARARA:

Well, look, it is not their role to make a criminal case, although they’re making a referral. And if you look into the debate, what the value and virtue is of making a criminal referral–

CHUCK TODD:

I can argue both sides of that, good or bad.

PREET BHARARA:

I mean, to me, it’s largely symbolic because at the time we first started having this debate about a referral, it wasn’t clear how far along the Justice Department was. Since then, the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel, as we mentioned. And they had a lot of staff they’ve added to the matter. And they’re far along, and they’ve issued subpoenas that we’ve heard reports about. So they’re investigating this thing anyway.

CHUCK TODD:

Do you think that a criminal report actually complicates things more than it helps?

PREET BHARARA:

I don’t think it complicates things. I actually don’t think it does anything for the Justice Department. I don’t think it prompts them to do anything more quickly or more aggressively.

CHUCK TODD:

But it doesn’t add negatively to the political stew? The word you don’t want to use.

PREET BHARARA:

You could argue that. I don’t know why they feel the need to do it. I think they want to make a statement for themselves. I think it has no impact on the Justice Department whatsoever.

