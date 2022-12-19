You Must Have Noticed the FBI Didn’t Let SBF Testify

Why didn’t the FBI let Crypto loser and Democrat ultra mega-donor Sam Bankman Fried testify before Congress? They arrested him the day before he was to testify. He might have provided more information to aid their prosecution.
Instead, they arrested him the day before his testimony under oath. Perhaps they were protecting him from himself since he’s been such a good Democrat. The only Republicans he helped were trying to defeat conservatives.
It seems like the FBI had a political motive. Perhaps the FBI didn’t want him talking. His imprisonment in the worst prison in the Bahamas could be a further warning to the chatty crypto king. That’s conjecture, of course.
He would have testified under oath and possibly strengthened their case. There seems to be no downside unless they were hiding something.
Republicans would have questioned Fried about his many political donations to Democrats. Reportedly, it’s a lot more than we know. Elon Musk thinks it’s a billion, although he didn’t explain why he believes this.
Was he going to flee? No one said he was up until now.
If nothing else, they could have gotten him for perjury, so why didn’t they let him testify?
After spending time in Bahamas Fox Hill prison and not getting his vegan meals, he’s ready to waive extradition whereas he wasn’t a week ago. But the FBI could have gotten that result after he testified.
In a 2021 report, the U.S. State Department described “harsh” conditions at the Fox Hill correctional facility where Bankman-Fried was being held, with overcrowding, rodent infestation, and prisoners using buckets as toilets. Bahamas authorities say conditions have since improved.
Once back in New York, prosecutors are expected to argue that Bankman-Fried is a flight risk and should remain in custody because of the large sums of money involved in the case and the unclear location of those funds.
The Deep State is more involved in the collapse of FTX than the Politicians. I would not be surprised if Sam Bankman Fried dies in Police Custody. It looks like Politicians have been Laundering Billions of tax dollars back them, but the Deep State and the Biden, Obama, and Clinton Crime families have probably been amassing Billions overseas. We need to check Chinese Bank Accounts.
The Left B I is a disgrace to America and needs to be PURGED.
The FBI is covering up a crime. They will now stonewall with “We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.” The American people are waking and realizing that all of these unaccountable special law enforcement offices are more trouble than they are worth. It’s time to lift the stone and find out what they’ve all been doing under cover of darkness. We will not like what we see.
Let’s not forget, FTX had a Ukraine connection with crypto. It’s likely there is a great deal of dirty laundry with him, Zelensky and politicians. Everything must be done to prevent the laundry from being aired. All it takes is just one squealer to bring down the house of cards.