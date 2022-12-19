You Must Have Noticed the FBI Didn’t Let SBF Testify

Why didn’t the FBI let Crypto loser and Democrat ultra mega-donor Sam Bankman Fried testify before Congress? They arrested him the day before he was to testify. He might have provided more information to aid their prosecution.

Instead, they arrested him the day before his testimony under oath. Perhaps they were protecting him from himself since he’s been such a good Democrat. The only Republicans he helped were trying to defeat conservatives.

It seems like the FBI had a political motive. Perhaps the FBI didn’t want him talking. His imprisonment in the worst prison in the Bahamas could be a further warning to the chatty crypto king. That’s conjecture, of course.

He would have testified under oath and possibly strengthened their case. There seems to be no downside unless they were hiding something.

Republicans would have questioned Fried about his many political donations to Democrats. Reportedly, it’s a lot more than we know. Elon Musk thinks it’s a billion, although he didn’t explain why he believes this.

Was he going to flee? No one said he was up until now.

If nothing else, they could have gotten him for perjury, so why didn’t they let him testify?

After spending time in Bahamas Fox Hill prison and not getting his vegan meals, he’s ready to waive extradition whereas he wasn’t a week ago. But the FBI could have gotten that result after he testified.

In a 2021 report, the U.S. State Department described “harsh” conditions at the Fox Hill correctional facility where Bankman-Fried was being held, with overcrowding, rodent infestation, and prisoners using buckets as toilets. Bahamas authorities say conditions have since improved.

Once back in New York, prosecutors are expected to argue that Bankman-Fried is a flight risk and should remain in custody because of the large sums of money involved in the case and the unclear location of those funds.

