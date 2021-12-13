Chuck Todd Blames Republicans for Biden’s Low Poll Numbers

















Chuck Todd blames Republicans for Joe Biden’s bad poll numbers. It couldn’t be open borders, inflation, destruction of the energy sector, critical race theory, high taxation, extreme regulations, and outrageous spending, that are causing the bad poll numbers.

This entire NBC Meet the Press panel is completely dishonest in the clip below. They say the J6 riot/rally was a coup, but the only ones organizing coups are Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and the election manipulators.

Todd says “this isn’t something they are making up,” but they are. These people are propagandists terrified of losing power and control.

These fake news reporters are manipulating the public, and believe they should decide what we think because they know better. The media decides what we will care about and how much we will care. For example, we can’t care about Waukesha, but we will care about Oxford because it suits the narrative. We can care about the horrendous tornadoes that raced through five states because the Left can blame Republicans and climate change for the tornadoes.

In the panel discussion below, they want you to fear Donald Trump and his supporters so you won’t dare vote for him. In fact, they are the ones to be feared. These are the collectivists demanding power and control while pretending the freedom fighters are the authoritarians. It’s the twilight zone of the collectivist.

The Right believes in freedom, hard work, responsibility for one’s actions, independence, states’ rights, and local control, while the Left makes victims of everyone, divides people, casts blame, calls for collectivism, and central government.

Donald Trump followed the constitution but Biden never does, yet Chuck Todd claimed the opposite. If they actually believe what they’re saying, they are truly mad.

Watch if you can stand it:

WATCH: Chuck Todd blames Joe Biden‘s terrible polling numbers on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/KvTiJooL5C — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 12, 2021

