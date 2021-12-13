Comrade Hillary Says a Trump Re-Election Could End Democracy

















After setting up a coup against Donald Trump with a fraudulent dossier, Hillary claims Donald Trump is dangerous. She claims Trump winning in 2024 could be the end of democracy. Hillary and her comrades pretend they care about democracy while destroying it with their authoritarianism. They only care about democracy and the Constitution when they can use it to their advantage. The rest of the time, they try to burn it to the ground.

At one point in this tape, she rails about Rupert Murdoch getting vaccinated. So what? The failed presidential candidate thinks Fox bashes vaccination day and night. It’s not true.

Tucker and Ingraham try to present vaccine information we don’t get because of censorship. They aren’t anti-vaccination.

The Benghazi failure wants more censorship in general and is directing the media on what to say as she complains of autocracy.

As she accuses Donald Trump of all that she is guilty of and as she continues to blame others for her election loss, one must wonder if she’s a sociopath.

Watch:

