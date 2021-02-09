CIA nominee has close ties to a Chinese Communist Party businessman

William J. Burns, the nominee for CIA director. He is also the president of a prominent think tank that received as much as $2 million in recent years from a Chinese businessman and a think tank tied to the Chinese Communist Party, The Daily Caller.

As part of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s work with China, Burns invited a group of congressional staffers on a junket to China in 2019. They met with a professor who works for the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee while there. They also met with the president of a prominent Chinese front group.

Zhang Yichen, a Carnegie board member and prominent donor, is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which advises the Chinese Communist Party on policy issues.

Burns, who was paid $540,580 last year as president of Carnegie, will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a confirmation hearing this month. He has been president of Carnegie since March 2015.

During Burns’ tenure at Carnegie, a businessman named Zhang Yichen joined the think tank’s board of trustees. Burns was thrilled about it.

Zhang donated over a million dollars to Carnegie while Burns was employed.

Zhang is a member of two Chinese Communist Party organizations, according to his biography at CITIC Capital: the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the Center for China and Globalization. CPPCC advises the Chinese Commies and is allied with China’s united front that promotes the Chinese government agenda abroad.

Every business out of China is tied to the Chinese Communist Party. The capitalism in China is a mirage. The CCP basically owns everything.

It is described on the website of one Chinese embassy as “a united front organization under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and an organ for various other political parties, mass organizations and personages of various social circles to take part in the running of the state.”

The Center for China and Globalization, where Zhang serves as senior vice chairman, is a Beijing-based think tank also linked to the communist apparatus.

Zhang’s donations to Carnegie helped fund the Beijing-based Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, according to Carnegie’s 2018 annual report, which formed in 2010 in partnership with Tsinghua University, one of China’s top technological universities.

These Chinese institutes in our colleges promote Chinese communism.

We keep treating these people as our friends. They are not our friends.

