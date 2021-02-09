CCP/WHO: its unlikely COV started in Wuhan lab, must have been elsewhere

China/WHO claim there is “no evidence” COVID19 had spread before December 2019 in Wuhan, claiming the pandemic may have started elsewhere.

And you are supposed to believe that.

China lied and The World Health Organization lied about the virus at its beginnings. It took over a year to get permission to visit the labs. The WHO did finally go to China and without much evidence presented at this time, their experts say it’s unlikely the virus leaked from the lab.

The CCP has an outsized influence on The WHO even though the U.S. gives them a great deal more funding.

While the virus raged in Wuhan, the CCP let their people travel the world, but not within the country. Our politicians and media are not bothered by that.

They are no longer investigating that theory.

We expected no different result given who they are.

SOME ANIMAL OR FROZEN FOODS — WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE

“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” expert Peter Ben Embarek said.

“However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” Embarek said. “Therefore it is not a hypothesis that we advise to suggest future studies … into the understanding of the origin of the virus.”

Embarek made the assessment at the end of a visit to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where a team of scientists is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus. The first cases were discovered in the city in December 2019.

Transmission through the trade in frozen products was also a likely possibility, Embarek said.

It is?

The WHO team draws on experts from 10 countries. Its mission is intended to be an initial step delving into the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans through another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat, which is considered an exotic delicacy by some in China.

CCP AND THE WHO LIE TOGETHER

Critics of the WHO say China has an outsized influence in the world health body. President Biden said he would re-engage with the WHO. He reversed former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the controversial U.N. body over its handling of the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

The U.S. NSA believes it’s highly likely the virus originiated in one of its Wuhan laboratories. The U.S. was not allowed to investigate in China, even a year later.

Former U.S. national security adviser Matthew Pottinger under Donald Trump doubled down on the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese government-run lab in Wuhan.

Pottinger, a staunch critic of Beijing, allegedly made the claim in a recent Zoom meeting with British officials.

“There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus,” Pottinger reportedly said, according to the Daily Mail.

Pottinger, one of the first U.S. officials to raise alarms inside White House walls about the origins of the virus back in January 2020, has reportedly suspected since the early days of the outbreak that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

He ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to search for evidence that it had, the New York Times reported in April.

A Chinese virologist who said she did some of the earliest research on COVID-19 has publicly claimed COVID-19 was man-made, and that the Chinese government covered up its dangers. Western medical experts have discredited the theory.

