CIA Officer Spills on How Horrible Some Are

The video below is something that you will want to watch yourself. Don’t doubt me on that. The CIA/former FBI individual in the clip is quite a gabby showoff for CIA. He mentioned how they ensnared Alex Jones and how they entrap pro-life people.

According to the spook, the CIA wanted to bankrupt Alex Jones, and they did. [This is what they are doing to all conservatives, especially those with blogs.]

They entrap and “nudge” pro-life people into doing things they can “get” them for, and that’s likely what happened on J6.

The Story

BREAKING: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts “Can Put Anyone in Jail…Set ’Em Up!” “We Call It a Nudge.”

FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones @RealAlexJones “Took His Money Away” “Chop His Legs Off.”

Estimates 20 Undercover FBI Agents at J6, Works with Some of Them Now at CIA.

FBI Uses “Embellished” News, “Fake Social Media” to “Really Get People Mad.”

In terms of getting people “mad,” I have seen that work at Tea Party rallies when I was filming. Most were on to it, but there is always someone who loses it here-and-there.

This is solid investigative reporting. Frankly, it further confirms a) there are really chatty dopes inside the Beltway, b) most of them seem to crave fawning attention and c) reporters haven’t bothered to expose these truly disordered bureaucrats in this manner for decades. https://t.co/fVb59jX2ZB — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 9, 2024

Disturbing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

