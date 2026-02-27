CIA Plan to Brainwash Unsuspecting People to Kill

According to a memo obtained by the Daily Mail, a secret CIA program experimented with a plan to brainwash individuals to use them as unwitting assassins against America’s own leaders.

According to declassified documents, Project Artichoke was a top-secret mind control plan conducted from 1951 to 1956. It focused on influencing human behavior and psychological manipulation.

THE PLOT TO BRAINWASH PEOPLE TO KILL

Allegedly, in 1954, the CIA felt that the US intelligence community had a target for experimentation and was planning to turn a foreign official into an assassin without them realizing it. The brainwashing target was a high-ranking politician in an unknown country; they wondered if it could be used against American officials “if necessary.”

The senior representative whose name was redacted visited this unknown country in January of ’54 to answer the question, “Can an individual of [redacted] descent be made to perform an act of attempted assassination involuntarily under the influence of Artichoke?”

The State Within a State

The agents planned to drug the would-be assassin at a social gathering. The person had a drinking problem and was recently fired or quit.

The memo describing the plot was hidden until 1979. The project served as a precursor to the CIA’s MKUltra program, which broadened the mind-altering experiments.

The agents were about 35 years old, well-educated, fluent English speakers, and well-connected socially and politically in the unnamed foreign country. The CIA had already spied on the unwitting assassin. They saw the target as a good subject for brainwashing.

In 1961, President Kennedy called for the CIA to be disbanded, referring to it as a “state within a state.”

Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the mind control programs are still in use today and are still transforming U.S. citizens into potential assassins. I haven’t seen any evidence of this. However, we have seen assassins like Thomas Crooks act inexplicably, even given their mental issues.

Additionally, what changed at the CIA to ensure they changed their evil ways? It seems nothing.

READ THE MEMO HERE