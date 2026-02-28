Respect No More: The Democrats’ New Trait

In the grand theater of American politics, respect used to be the unbreakable script. But under the Democrats’ direction, it’s been rewritten as a farce. President Trump’s recent State of the Union address is a perfect example. Originally designed to unite the nation, the event exposed the raw contempt festering in the Democratic ranks. Dozens boycotted the event outright, rallying outside like protesters rather than statesmen. Nevertheless, the majority still bothered to show up, but they sat stone-faced, refusing to stand even for the victims of heinous crimes: both Americans and immigrants, slaughtered by the very criminals their “progressive” policies shield.

This wasn’t just about snubbing Trump. It was a slap to the face of grieving families. Trump honored Anna Zarutska, whose daughter, Iryna, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who fled Putin’s war only to find horror here, was brutally stabbed on a Charlotte light rail train. The killer? Decarlos Brown Jr., a career criminal with a rap sheet longer than a welfare line, was released time and again thanks to no-cash bail madness pushed by Democrat-run cities. Iryna was slashed in broad daylight; her life ended in seconds by a “deranged monster” who should have been locked up. As the chamber rose in applause for her memory, Democrats stayed glued to their seats. No respect for the dead. No acknowledgment of the failure. Just cold, calculated indifference.

This spectacle isn’t isolated. It’s the symptom of a deeper rot: the total collapse of respect within the modern Democratic Party. Respect for opponents? Forget it. Respect for law and order? A joke. Respect for human life? Only if it fits their narrative.

Look no further than the tragedy in Providence, Rhode Island. There, Stanislaw Kozav, 49, and his 75-year-old mother, Iryna, froze to death in their car outside a hospital parking lot. These Ukrainian nationals had escaped the bombs in their homeland, seeking the American Dream. Instead, they met the nightmare of neglect. Homeless, living out of their vehicle amid a brutal cold snap, they perished from exposure—possibly worsened by health issues, but undeniably ignored by a system that prioritizes everything but vulnerable whites like them.

Why the silence? Because in Democrat eyes, these victims don’t count. Their skin color doesn’t align with the identity politics playbook. In that “Blue bastion state,” had they been Afro-American, Hispanic, or undocumented migrants, they’d get the red-carpet treatment: housing vouchers, legal aid, the works. But white refugees from Ukraine? Expendable. This is the “equity” they preach: a twisted hierarchy where respect is rationed by race and votes.

Respect isn’t some optional virtue; it’s the bedrock of our republic. Without it, civilized debate crumbles into chaos. Mutual regard—for supporters and foes alike—is what keeps our democracy from self-destructing. Yet, everything coming from today’s Democrats reeks of disdain. For dissenters who dare question their agenda. For public safety, trampled underfoot.

Remember BLM? It could have been a noble push for justice, highlighting respect for black lives. But from day one, it morphed into a disrespectful rampage—riots torching cities with many robbery cases, demonizing whites, and demanding defunded police that let predators roam free. The result? More victims like Iryna, more forgotten souls like the Kozavs.

And let’s not ignore the elephant in the room: the Biden administration’s insane policy that turned the U4U program into a catastrophe. “Uniting for Ukraine” sounded compassionate. But oversight? Nonexistent. Fraud risks galore, shoddy sponsor vetting, and a flood of unchecked arrivals. There is a direct connection between the terrible consequences we see now and the Democrat-made decisions years ago. These policies didn’t just fail; they killed. Inhuman suffering, horrific deaths—all because nobody in power cared enough to enforce the rules. Lack of control, that’s typical Democrat style.

America deserves better. Immigrants who arrive in the U.S. legally deserve better. We need statesmen, leaders who restore respect for our laws, our people, and our values. Trump’s address was a clarion call for that. The Democrats’ boycott? Just another nail in their coffin of contempt. If they won’t stand for victims, why should we stand for them?