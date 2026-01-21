Cities Church Responds to the Invasion by a Mob on Sunday

On Sunday, Cities Church St. Paul was invaded by a screaming, raging mob of leftists, led by Don Lemon. The Church leadership has released a measured and appropriate response centering on their right to worship Jesus in peace.

The raid was meant to intimidate and terrorize. They hoped to turn the congregation against a pastor who had been allegedly helping ICE.

The mob stormed into the church during a service. The intrusion is illegal under the FACE Act.

The Cities Church’s response:

On Sunday, January 18, a group of agitators jarringly disrupted our worship gathering. They accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat.

Such conduct is shameful, unlawful, and will not be tolerated. Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation.

We welcome respectful dialogue about present issues, and about how the realness of Jesus, as revealed in the Bible, provides the only final answers to the world’s most complex and intractable problems.

Jesus Christ, the divine Son of God, lived, died, and rose again for the rescue of all who put their faith in him. He offers a love that transcends cultures, borders, policies, and politics.

As those who have been loved and rescued by him, we will not shrink from worshiping Jesus, nor will we stop “teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah” (Acts 5:42).

Church buildings are meant to be places of peace and solace, where worshipers can hear and live out this message. We therefore call on local, state, and national leaders to protect this fundamental right. We are evaluating next steps with our legal counsel (Cities Church).