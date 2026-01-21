Deranged Man Stalks and Murders Three Men in a Random Attack

Three Midwestern men who were vacationing in Florida were gunned down by a man named Ahmad Jihad Bojeh on Saturday. The men were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show.

Bojeh was previously arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, but he was acquitted after an insanity plea, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Additional records show Bojeh had prior arrests for felony drug possession and misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence, reflecting years of repeated contact with law enforcement.

Yet he was loose.

The victims, Robert Luis Kraft, 69, his brother, Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, and their friend James Puchan, 68, were on a guys’ trip attending a car show in Kissimmee over the weekend when Bojeh murdered them. Photo available here.

According to reports, the three men were waiting for help after troubles with a rental car when Ahmad Jihad Bojeh approached them and fatally shot them.

Authorities quickly located and arrested Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, who has been booked into the Osceola County jail on three counts of murder.

“Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words,” the family said. “We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy.”

Stalked at Disney

New reports say Ahmad stalked the men at Disney and followed them to where they were staying.

State Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon, during a press briefing, told the media:

“It was cold-blooded, it was premeditated, and there was absolutely no issues,” Blackmon stated. “There was no conflict between these people. This was just random. And this happened to be the person who lived next door.”

At least we see a lot of diversity here with mentally deranged Ahmad. It would be interesting to know more about his background.

We can’t let dangerous people loose. If there aren’t any hospitals for the criminally insane, then they must be imprisoned in a psych wing of the jail.

“Across the country, we see violent criminals getting to walk free, back into society, because of insanity defenses,” Uthmeier told Fox News Digital.

Uthmeier is now calling on the Florida Legislature to narrow the insanity defense to ensure violent offenders stay confined in either prison or mental institutions.

“We won’t tolerate leftist prosecutors releasing murderers and violent criminals to hurt our families,” he said.

Watch: