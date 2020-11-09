Civil liberties defense org files a lawsuit in Detroit citing voter fraud

According to a Fox News reporter, an election fraud lawsuit was filed in Detroit. It includes affidavits alleging backdating ballots, and no matching signatures. The media is reporting that it’s nothing but baseless attacks based on right-wing conspiracy theories. However, how would they know that without an investigation? The allegations are egregious.

The Great Lakes Justice Center, a nonprofit civil liberties defense organization, announced its lawsuit in a press release, claiming that “Wayne County election officials allowed illegal, unlawful, and fraudulent processing of votes cast in last Tuesday’s election.” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Michigan, winning by 146,119 votes.

The lawsuit seeks to void the results of the election in Wayne County and calls for a do-over.

Jessy Jacobs, one of two whistleblowers, provides details of people backdating. She also said there were other people who applied for absentee ballots and were allowed to vote in person without returning the absentee ballot. Essentially, she’s claiming they voted twice.

Also, there is a sworn affidavit from a former Assistant Attorney General, Zachary Larsen, who was a Republican poll watcher.

In the affidavit, Larsen details what appears to be election workers adding ineligible voters to their list of eligible voters and thus counting their votes.

The plaintiffs allege the following illegal activities:

Ballots were counted even though the voter’s name did not appear in the official voter rolls.

Election workers were ordered not to verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots, and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.

Election workers processed ballots that appeared after the election deadline and falsely reported that those ballots had been received prior to November 3, 2020, deadline.

Defendants used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays. Many times, the election workers inserted new names into the Qualified Voter File and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900.

Defendants coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. Election workers would go to the voting booths with voters to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.

Unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, not in sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes.

Defendants refused to record challenges to their processes and removed challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge.

The Fox reporter states that the lawsuit is asking for the certification of the votes to be halted and evidence to be preserved.

Ms. Jacobs was a whistleblower once before and the issue she warned about ended in one person going to prison. People will cast aspersions on her story.

The Detroit attorney responded, stating the lawsuit is based upon “conspiracy theories:” Of course he blamed Donald Trump. Democrats blame Trump for everything.

