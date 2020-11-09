GOP leadership supports Donald Trump’s right to sue 100%

Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins congratulated senile Joe Biden on his ‘victory’ not yet won. It’s rather despicable for Republicans to do since ballots are still being counted, but they did it.

However, House Minority Leader Steven McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are supporting President Trump’s right to pursue all legal cases involving voter fraud.

Dan Bongino heard from several sources several days ago that there was a war going on in the party. He suspected the Republican leadership, and perhaps even Bill Barr were not going to support Trump’s battle. That does not appear to be the case.

McConnell said the press does not get veto right over any citizen’s rights, including the President.

Democrats and the Executive agencies have deprived the President of his civil liberties for four years in one sham hoax after another. It’s been a four-year-long star chamber.

Mitch McConnell took to the floor today to announce his support:

In one state, over 400,000 ballots only had voted for the president, Joe Biden. The media claims it is common. I have worked the polls, counting absentee ballots and here, on Long Island, I never saw one with only the top of the ticket marked, not one.

Steven McCarthy called for whistleblowers to come forward:

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, declares, “Trump won this election.” An early, predicable signal that Republican leadership in Washington is going to continue leading the party off the rails. https://t.co/e8h53SwaDW — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) November 6, 2020