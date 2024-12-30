Civil War or Important Debate to Have on H-1Bs

The H-1B controversy is unwanted and not worth the administration’s time right now. There are far more important issues, like the tens of millions of unvetted illegals Biden brought in. That is where the focus needs to be and why workers are losing jobs more than H-1B.

Right now, there is no merit to this. H-1B is a lottery.

The media is calling the debate a Civil War as America First supporters strongly oppose it. It’s more of an intense debate than war. Trump should put it on the back burner for now.

Donald Trump and his DOGEs, Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, want to keep it and use it to bring more 1%ers into the country. Everyone, including Vivek and Elon, knows it has been misused.

Also, Trump nominated Siriam Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. Krishnan wants to end caps on these visas. He has been accused of only wanting Indians.

Here is a great summary before Trump backed Elon:

Sen. Eric Schmitt says H-1B is abused, and we need this debate. This is an important video with Sen. Schmitt:

The Conservative Tree House found that not one of Trump’s businesses hired H-1Bs, and he might have confused it with another visa program.

CTH also said:

Effective December 26, Elon Musk changed the Twitter algorithm to dimmish those voices who would openly confront his network of supporters within Silicon Valley and beyond. If large follower Twitter accounts, like those of Musk himself, David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy and Musks’ promoted network of influencers begin blocking accounts on the platform, then the voices of those accounts get purposefully diminished by the algorithm.

Much like having a VIP section that can remove people from the audience, Musk is pushing opposing viewpoints into the background of the public square.

Bannon is outspoken about the problems of H-1B visas as scams. It has become a scam:

Bannon: Full respect to Elon for mobilizing voters and funding GOTV, but let’s be clear—the H1B visa program is a total scam, top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/FJecAum3V6 — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) December 29, 2024

It’s not only Steve Bannon or other America First allies. The working people don’t want it. It depresses wages.

Literally *everyone* shared our position on limiting H1B Visas just a couple of years ago. What happened? pic.twitter.com/wKGAigkeON — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) December 29, 2024

Speaking with host Amara Walker, the Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet explained the situation:

“What we’re seeing here is a civil war being triggered by the unelected advisers to President Trump, so let’s just see where this goes. Immigration is the most important issue to the MAGA base, and now the DOGE, you know, he appointed Musk and Ramaswamy to reform government, have waded into an area of making policy.”

“So not only is this a fight Trump did not need, it is needlessly dividing the base,” she added. “And on that point, you made of Trump defending what Musk is doing and saying he will fight to the death to expand or keep H-1B visas, so while it’s true that it seems that Trump is backing him, the reason he’s giving is incorrect.”

It’s a mistake:

“Trump has said that I have many H-1B visas on my properties,” she explained. “Well, he is not referring to the highly skilled workers who qualify for those visas. But what Trump has used on his properties, including his vineyard and his other resorts, are workers who qualify for visas under their status as hospitality or agricultural workers.”

“So in one swoop here, Musk has muddied the waters and created a problem he didn’t have to, and we’ll see if Trump will continue to tolerate this kind of trouble-making, unnecessary trouble-making,” she predicted.

According to Forbes, during Trump’s first administration, Trump supporters waged war against H1B, even passing bills aimed at destroying it. Forbes’ analysis found that it was successful and needed. They say when H-1B disappears, companies move overseas.

