Trump Slams McCarthy, “One of the Dumbest Political Decisions”

President Trump slammed former House Speaker McCarthy’s debt ceiling vote of 2023 in a post. McCarthy left the problem for Donald Trump. Trump wrote on Truth Social that it was “one of the dumbest political decisions” because he didn’t get anything for it.

President Trump called for a vote on the debt ceiling before he is inaugurated. He wants Democrats forced to vote on “this treacherous issue now.”

President Trump’s Truth Social Comment:

The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine, from this past September of the Biden Administration to June of the Trump Administration, will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years. There was no reason to do it – NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it – A major reason why that Speakership was lost. It was Biden’s problem, not ours. Now, it has become ours. I call it “1929” because the Democrats don’t care what our Country may be forced into. In fact, they would prefer “Depression” as long as it hurt the Republican Party. The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!

Trump’s not wrong here. McCarthy did get nothing for it, and it is a disaster.

What is the world were House members thinking?

1. Sadly, this bad debt ceiling extension was opposed by only 71 House Republicans 18 months ago (notably opposed by virtually the entire @freedomcaucus). 2. Democrats did vote on the recent debt ceiling increase proposal on 12/19: 197-2 against it (their price to support is… pic.twitter.com/lD6JgiMham — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 30, 2024

McCarthy ran with Democrats on it:

More Dems than GOP voted for this “fiscally responsible” bill, a bill that completely eliminates the debt limit for the rest of Biden’s presidency. The term for a bill that gets more Democrat votes than Republican votes is a Democrat bill. Democrats 165 YES

Republicans 149 YES pic.twitter.com/cwCmoNldcm — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) June 1, 2023

