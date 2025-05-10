Class Action Lawsuit Against UCLA Medical School for Racial Discrimination

A federal class-action lawsuit accuses UCLA’s medical school and various university officials of using race as a factor in admissions, despite a state law and Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in California’s Central District federal court, was brought by the activist group Do No Harm, founded in 2022 to fight affirmative action in medicine; Students for Fair Admissions, the nonprofit that won its suit at the Supreme Court against Harvard’s affirmative action program; and Kelly Mahoney, a college graduate who was rejected from UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

They say the university is “engaging in intentional discrimination based on race and ethnicity in the admissions process.”

They have whistleblowers. The associate dean for admissions, Jennifer Lucero, requires responses that reveal an applicant’s race. The lawsuit further accused the admissions committee of “routinely and openly” discussing race as a factor in admissions.

It sounds like the whistleblowers are very close to the action.

Racial discrimination is cloaked in a claim of political progress.

DEI, which is affirmative action discrimination on steroids, is banned federally. The Department of Justice investigates UCLA, UC Irvine, Stanford, and UC Berkeley. They are trying to save these prominent universities from themselves.

Background

A report in May 2024, Up to half of UCLA medical students now fail basic tests of medical competence. According to a report in Free Beacon by Aaron Sibarium, whistleblowers say affirmative action, which has been illegal in California since 1996, is to blame.

The University of California, Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine was long considered one of the best medical schools in the world, taking only the brightest, most successful students. Since they hired a Woke Dean of Admissions, Jennifer Lucero, admissions are based on diversity, not merit.

As a result, their US News and World Report rankings are sinking, and they have gone from 6th to 18th place. The dive continues.

The test results in the clip below are known as shelf exams. They are usually taken at the end of each clinical rotation and measure basic medical knowledge. They play a pivotal role in residency applications. Though only 5 percent of students fail each test nationally, the rates are much higher at UCLA, having increased tenfold in some subjects since 2020, according to internal data obtained by the Free Beacon.

Red is fail.

The After:

The Before:

Another Absurdity

Students pray to “Mama Earth” in a required “structural racism” class at UCLA Medical School.

In a letter obtained by Fox Digital, the UCLA Jewish Faculty Resilience Group (JFRG) spoke to several students who were witnesses to the “mama earth” prayer in class. The JFRG called for an “urgent and thorough external review” to end any “political indoctrination” in the class curriculum.

A witness to the prayer told Fox News she was “deeply offended and disgusted.”

“She starts with like ‘Thank you, Creator. Thank you for this day of life.’ And then she starts praying to like the spirit’s mom and stuff,” the witness stated. “It was crazy.”

The lecturer also told students to get on the floor to participate in the prayer. “It’s quite disturbing but also hilarious, actually.”

At one point, they had to stand to pray to her pagan deities.

UCLA began implementing a new curriculum called HEALS in 2020. The first year of medical school focuses on “Structural Racism and Health Equity.” Diversity is a requirement.

