UCLA Med Students Pray to Pagan God, “Mama Earth”

By
M DOWLING
-
4
27

Students pray to “Mama Earth” in a required “structural racism” class at UCLA Medical School.

“She starts with like ‘Thank you, Creator. Thank you for this day of life.’ And then she starts praying to like the spirits mom and stuff,” a witness stated. “It was crazy.”

In a letter obtained by Fox Digital, the UCLA Jewish Faculty Resilience Group (JFRG) spoke to several students who were witnesses to the “mama earth” prayer. The JFRG called for an “urgent and thorough external review” to end any “political indoctrination” in the class curriculum.

“We write to bring to your attention disturbing events that unfolded two days ago on the UCLA campus… based on the first-hand eyewitness reports presented to us by multiple first-year students,” the letter stated, signed by Professors Kira Stein and Elina Veytsman from the medical center and David Mimmer from UCLA law school.

The letter described the prayer, saying that the lecturer “instructed students to touch the floor, ‘mama earth with a fist’ while she made a ‘non-secular’ prayer to ‘mama earth’ and our ‘ancestors.'”

A witness to the prayer spoke to Fox, “I was very deeply offended and disgusted.”

“She starts with like ‘Thank you, Creator. Thank you for this day of life.’ And then she starts praying to like the spirits mom and stuff,” the witness stated. “It was crazy.”

The lecturer also told students to get on the floor to participate in the prayer. “It’s quite disturbing but also hilarious, actually.”

At one point, they had to stand to pray to her pagan deities.

UCLA began implementing a new curriculum called HEALS in 2020. The first year of medical school focuses on “Structural Racism and Health Equity.” Diversity is a requirement.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
34 minutes ago

That's Dumb!. They're cheating themselves out short, by worshiping the creation rather than the creator of the creation.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
34 minutes ago

UCLA medical school is a fraud, and will create poor medical doctors.

  1. Directing the students to a religion, a pagan religion at that, is a denial of intellectual freedom, and thus block essential lateral thinkin necessary to be an effective diagnostician. We see how group think led to millions of deaths during the Covid crisis.
  2. By denying the Lord God of Heaven as the Creator they set up a false concept of the human body, and block a line of study essential to the full understanding of the human body. Acknowledging the Creator and his perfect infinite wisdom in creating the human body, causes people to look for unneeded explanations of false origins, rather than seeking the wisdom of how and what God made and how it works.

Imagine training an auto mechanic b having the student trying to figure out how the car evolved… .

1
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
6 minutes ago
Reply to Peter B. Prange

I said the same thing, although not as elaborately and as enthusiastically.

I said: That's Dumb!. They're selling themselves out short, by worshiping the creation rather than the creator of the creation.

But obviously there is some censorship of comments going on behind the scenes on this site. It said comment pending, and then my comment disappeared.

Not the first time neither, seems to be someone is attempting to do some narrative engineering on this site.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Anonymous
0
Reply
M DOWLING
Author
M DOWLING
1 minute ago
Reply to Anonymous

I found your comment in spam, and it's up. There's very little censorship here but I use third party applications that sometimes spam by mistake. I have a lot of security on the site and it isn't perfect.

0
Reply
