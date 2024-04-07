UCLA Med Students Pray to Pagan God, “Mama Earth”

Students pray to “Mama Earth” in a required “structural racism” class at UCLA Medical School.

“She starts with like ‘Thank you, Creator. Thank you for this day of life.’ And then she starts praying to like the spirits mom and stuff,” a witness stated. “It was crazy.”

In a letter obtained by Fox Digital, the UCLA Jewish Faculty Resilience Group (JFRG) spoke to several students who were witnesses to the “mama earth” prayer. The JFRG called for an “urgent and thorough external review” to end any “political indoctrination” in the class curriculum.

“We write to bring to your attention disturbing events that unfolded two days ago on the UCLA campus… based on the first-hand eyewitness reports presented to us by multiple first-year students,” the letter stated, signed by Professors Kira Stein and Elina Veytsman from the medical center and David Mimmer from UCLA law school.

The letter described the prayer, saying that the lecturer “instructed students to touch the floor, ‘mama earth with a fist’ while she made a ‘non-secular’ prayer to ‘mama earth’ and our ‘ancestors.'”

A witness to the prayer spoke to Fox, “I was very deeply offended and disgusted.”

The lecturer also told students to get on the floor to participate in the prayer. “It’s quite disturbing but also hilarious, actually.”

At one point, they had to stand to pray to her pagan deities.

UCLA began implementing a new curriculum called HEALS in 2020. The first year of medical school focuses on “Structural Racism and Health Equity.” Diversity is a requirement.

