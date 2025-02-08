Climate Extremists Lose NJ Fossil Fuel Lawsuit

New Jersey hoped to punish fossil fuel companies for allegedly fueling climate change. The lawsuit was brought by enviro radicals. It failed when a New Jersey judge dismissed the lawsuit against five fossil fuel companies with prejudice.

New Jersey’s attorney general, Matthew Platkin, filed a lawsuit against Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, ConocoPhillips, Shell, as well as the American Petroleum Institute, in 2022 for allegedly “systematically” hiding information that proved their industry had a role in climate change.

However, a state superior judge, Douglas Hurd, dismissed the case with prejudice Wednesday, sayingthe state could not seek damages for emissions that occurred throughout the country and the world.

“Only federal law can govern Plaintiffs’ interstate and international emissions claims because ‘the basic scheme of the Constitution so demands,’” Judge Hurd wrote. “Therefore, Plaintiffs’ complaint is hereby dismissed with prejudice for failure to state a claim.”

His decision likely means that the case cannot be re-opened unless the state successfully appeals it.

They won’t give up.

The general counsel at the Center for Climate Integrity, Alyssa Johl, told New Jersey Spotlight News that Judge Hurd’s “analysis of this case is flawed.

“This case is about holding Big Oil companies accountable for deceiving the people of New Jersey about the dangers of fossil fuels — it is not seeking to solve global climate change,” she added.

Oh, nice try.

