Clinton Rails About the Manufactured Democrat Anti-ICE Crisis

Hillary Clinton’s voice grates in this clip from Munich. What she said in Munich isn’t even true.

Democrat mobs, created by them and trained thanks to ACLU funding, create dangerous situations. The mobs included antifa, Black Lives Matter, gang members, illegal aliens, and radicalized residents. Democrats created the mobs after bringing millions of criminals and uneducated people who can’t even speak English into the country.

Hillary’s husband and Barack Obama didn’t deport the numbers they claimed, and that has been debunked repeatedly. It doesn’t stop the lie. It’s like the Charlottesville very good people lie. It keeps getting recirculated because people forget.

The administration believes about 20 million people came in under Joe Biden. We don’t know the actual number because of the clever way Democrats implemented their plan with a multi-pronged approach. They have sirens and apps to warn if ICE is coming, so the mob will show up. Their new Americans are involved in riots, crime, and high welfare costs in the USA.

For those who say it is racist to single out some cultures over others, consider that 81% of Somalis soak up US welfare. Consider this graph comparing rapes in Denmark by nationality. Then try to tell me cultures don’t matter. This is just Denmark. The same immigrants ruined Sweden.

Never forget they planned it.

New Immigrants Are a Disaster; Consider What They Did to Scandinavia

Maine Section 21 group homes are taxpayer funded and meant for vulnerable people with intellectual disabilities and autism The Maine Wire went out to investigate these group homes What they found is “they’re almost entirely

Then there are the Pakistani rape gangs, and so much more.