Michael Savage Reviews an Alarming Poll & If Harris Had Won

Michael Savage, who has a half-hour show on Newsmax on Sundays, is concerned about an alarming Rasmussen poll that found 45% of voters think it would have been better if Kamala Harris had won. Savage said he doesn’t know if the poll is accurate, but he is concerned. If Democrats win in November, the USA is done.

Sixteen percent of those who voted for Trump now think it would have been better if Harris had won. Republicans will lose in November if this is accurate.

The numbers were reflected across the board:

Savage tweeted the question, “What would have happened if Kamala Harris had won in 2024?” Elon Musk responded, “Game over.’

Many responded to Savage, and here is the short list:

The far left is winning the PR war, much of it thanks to mainstream media.

Michael Savage believes that, because of the advice he is receiving, President Trump is moving too far to the left and needs to get rid of his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, among others. He also mentioned the lobbyists and various groups. Savage said Donald Trump will be a Democrat soon if he keeps moving left.

This short clip gives a good rundown. He also reviews the death of America under Kamala Harris. He also reviews the threat of communism we now face.

If you are watching Virginia and/or New York City, you now realize Democrats are communists pushing for all the power of government. We are one election away from becoming communists.

How soon people forget how awful Harris is.