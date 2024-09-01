Clinton’s Former Labor Secretary Wants Elon Musk Arrested

Far-left former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton Robert Reich claims Elon Musk is out of control and needs to be threatened with arrest. This is the radical Marxist who thinks it should be illegal to question elections.

Who is out of control?

“He may be the richest man in the world. He may own one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless to stop him,” Reich wrote, including a list of six things people could do to rein in Musk.

After Musk purchased Twitter in 2022, now known as X, Reich deemed the purchase “dangerous nonsense.” He argued Musk’s purchase was “just about power,” rather than free speech.

At that time, he called for a boycott.

Reich called on people to boycott Tesla and X and added, “Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X.”

Reich and most of his Democrat allies think free speech is hate if they disagree with it.

