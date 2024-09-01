Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks Assassinated

A Dallas police officer was “executed” and two others injured Thursday in what officials called a “targeted” and “premeditated” attack on law enforcement.

Police fatally shot Corey Cobb-Bey, 30, after he assassinated Officer Burks.

Police said in a statement Friday that Officer Darron Burks was parked near the front entrance to a community center between call assignments just after 10 p.m. when the suspect approached his squad car.

Corey Cobb-Bey, 30, appeared to be recording on his cellphone as he briefly spoke to the officer through the driver’s side window, police said. Then, they said, Cobb-Bey drew a handgun and fatally shot Burks.

“I know that the word ‘ambush’ has been thrown around in the last 24 hours or so,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Friday. “That’s not what happened here. Officer Burks was executed.”

Roughly a dozen other Dallas police officers have been killed in the past decade. Of those, five were killed in a single incident in 2016.