Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks Assassinated

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

A Dallas police officer was “executed” and two others injured Thursday in what officials called a “targeted” and “premeditated” attack on law enforcement.

Police fatally shot Corey Cobb-Bey, 30, after he assassinated Officer Burks.

Police said in a statement Friday that Officer Darron Burks was parked near the front entrance to a community center between call assignments just after 10 p.m. when the suspect approached his squad car.

Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks, shown here before his graduation from the police academy, was fatally shot in his squad car on Thursday. (Dallas Police Department/AP)

Corey Cobb-Bey, 30, appeared to be recording on his cellphone as he briefly spoke to the officer through the driver’s side window, police said. Then, they said, Cobb-Bey drew a handgun and fatally shot Burks.

“I know that the word ‘ambush’ has been thrown around in the last 24 hours or so,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Friday. “That’s not what happened here. Officer Burks was executed.”

Roughly a dozen other Dallas police officers have been killed in the past decade. Of those, five were killed in a single incident in 2016.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments