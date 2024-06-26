Clown World Featured Post! BLM Activist Says ‘Good Morning’ Is Racist

The BLM activist in the post below won’t say Good Morning [Mourning] since nothing is good about it. She said the slavers used to beat them, burn them, hang them, and then say Good Mourning the next day.

This woman phrases it as if it happened to her. She looks pretty good after all that abuse.

I never heard that, and it’s probably not even true. However, does she know Democrats were the slavers of the South? The Democrat Dixiecrats, Biden’s buddies, gave us Jim Crow.

Does she care that the borders are open and cartels are trafficking women and children as slaves?

Saying ‘Good morning’ is racist and colonialist: pic.twitter.com/Vls2uVSPf7 — AlphaFo (@Alphafox78) June 26, 2024

