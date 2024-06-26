WEF Operative, Unpopular Dutch Prime Minister to Head NATO

The globalist who spent fourteen years ruining the Netherlands as Prime Minister is the secretary-general of NATO. He will be a good soldier for the World Economic Forum.

Will WEF have outsized influence over NATO?

He wasn’t always unpopular. However, he’s leaving the Dutch with a bitter taste after he did the WEF’s bidding and attempted to cancel 3,000 farms in the name of climate change.

NEW NATO PUPPET?

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed secretary-general of NATO. The alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security,” Mr. Rutte said Wednesday shortly after NATO announced his selection. “Leading this organization is a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

NATO’s secretary-general is the alliance’s top international civil servant. He is responsible for chairing all major committees and ensuring the implementation of decisions. The person is also the principal spokesperson for the 32-national alliance and head of the organization’s international staff, reports The Washington Times.

“Mark is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a consensus-builder. I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO,” Mr. Stoltenberg said Wednesday in a statement. “I know I am leaving NATO in good hands.”

Stoltenberg was a puppet.

We have to give Rutte a chance and be hopeful.

At least the Dutch got rid of him. He’s been forcing farmers to sell their land to the government or lose their land entirely, and he’s been losing big in elections. His appointment is the Peter Principle at work.

Falling Up After Hurting Dutch Farmers

World Economic Forum puppet and Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, is closing down independent Dutch farms en masse, with the intention of replacing them with WEF “Food Innovation Hubs”. None of this has anything to do with preventing the imaginary “climate… pic.twitter.com/sraHDN1RUr — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 15, 2023

The Dutch people have spoken. The PVV has been ridiculed and excluded from government formations for years – yet now they’re the largest party: The intimidation game has lost its power. This is the biggest middle finger imaginable to Rutte’s destructive globalist policies. pic.twitter.com/2kJg0NfJUW — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 22, 2023

