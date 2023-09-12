Clown World: Joe Biden in Vietnam

To continue today’s clown world, we have Joe Biden in Vietnam. He went to the Chinese-Communist-sympathetic nation of Vietnam to tell the world we do not want to contain China. We want them to succeed.

He told his dog-faced pony soldier story and admitted his staff tells him what to do. Someone has to!

We are a country run by unelected staff members.

Biden is a national security threat, and Democrats want him to have another four years. Watch Greg Kelly’s clips:

