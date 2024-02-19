Clown World! Joe Says We Have to Fund NATO

The elderly man with the poor memory thinks we’re not funding NATO? The other day, Joe said Ukraine was a NATO ally.

Someone, please tell him Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan are not in NATO.

Uncle Joe doesn’t know what the H he’s doing. It’s unimaginable that Democrats plan to keep him on the ticket, as they work hard to imprison the GOP candidate. It shows how much they hate this country.

Biden, on vacation in Delaware, calls on “Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO.” Ukraine isn’t in NATO — neither are Israel and Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/VAdPBt7ZSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024

Uncle Joe was angry Congress took two weeks off when we haven’t passed the bill he thinks funds NATO.

THIS MORNING: Biden shuffles to Marine One as he wraps up his long weekend at his Delaware beach house. He has spent 442 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/DX3NjBWHro — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2024

The great mumbler is going for more sanctions that only hurt the West.

Biden mumbles about "considering additional sanctions" on Russia before shuffling back inside the White House pic.twitter.com/5IJMjMDAwx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2024

If only Joe cared as much about sex trafficked children and fentanyl deaths as he does about the Russian man, Alexei Novalny.

"REPORTER": "Would you go so far as to say that Alexei Navalny's blood is on the hands of House Republicans right now?" BIDEN: "I wouldn't use that term, but they're making a big mistake not responding" pic.twitter.com/ir3qhw5ejT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2024

