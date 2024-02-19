Clown World! Joe Says We Have to Fund NATO

The elderly man with the poor memory thinks we’re not funding NATO? The other day, Joe said Ukraine was a NATO ally.

Someone, please tell him Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan are not in NATO.

Uncle Joe doesn’t know what the H he’s doing. It’s unimaginable that Democrats plan to keep him on the ticket, as they work hard to imprison the GOP candidate. It shows how much they hate this country.

Uncle Joe was angry Congress took two weeks off when we haven’t passed the bill he thinks funds NATO.

The great mumbler is going for more sanctions that only hurt the West.

If only Joe cared as much about sex trafficked children and fentanyl deaths as he does about the Russian man, Alexei Novalny.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
12 minutes ago

M. Dowling summed it up well: the Democrats “hate this country”.

1
Reply
Papa
Guest
Papa
24 seconds ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

RINOs must not think much of the country since they don’t try to save it from the Communists.

0
Reply
