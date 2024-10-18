Clown World Justice: Jack Smith Interferes in the Election Again

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered on Thursday night that additional Jack Smith documents be made public. The hundreds of pages of documents are Smith’s appendix of exhibits in the fight over whether Trump has a level of presidential immunity that negates the charges against him.

“Radical Democrats are hell-bent on interfering in the presidential election on behalf of Lyin’ Kamala Harris,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital. “With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Trump is dominating this race. And Crazed Liberals throughout the Deep State are freaking out.”

Cheung added, “As mandated by the Supreme Court’s historic decision on Presidential Immunity and other vital jurisprudence. This entire case is a sham and a partisan, Unconstitutional Witch Hunt that should be dismissed entirely — as should ALL of the remaining Democrat hoaxes.”

This is in-your-face blatant election interference, and Democrats get away with it. They are clever.

The documents are only one-sided. Judge Chutkan, whose family consists of Jamaican Marxists, claims that not releasing them is election interference. She knows that is not the case. The case itself is built on exaggerated and bogus claims.

The corrupt media will run with this. Only six companies own all of the legacy media.

More blatant lawfare and election interference by Biden-Kamala’s Jack Smith and DC Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan. They’re publicly dumping a one-sided political narrative tomorrow. With the election less than 3 weeks away. After waiting nearly 3 years to bring the (bogus) charges. pic.twitter.com/2a9BLNGcWV — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) October 18, 2024