Gov Walz lets His Mother Starve Waiting for Her SS Check

Why is a Governor of a state letting his mother suffer? Governor Walz said his mother waits for her Social Security check every month just to get money to eat. He said his mother suffers every month waiting for her Social Security check.

He is the governor of a state. How much could a 90-year-old woman eat? Why isn’t he supplementing her income? Democrat Bill Clinton taxed Social Security, and now illegal migrants are getting Social Security (SS). That SS might disappear soon if Democrats continue wasting it. He better have alternate plans for her survival.

Walz doesn’t give a damn if his mother feels secure or has money to feed hersel.

Wow. @Tim_Walz claims his mother waits for her social security check every month to feed herself. Tim has a net worth of over $1 million, and yet has his 90 year old mom depending on her social security check for basic necessities like food. What a piece of sh-t! pic.twitter.com/pIgAN5nw4r — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 17, 2024

He’s a bad dude if he lets his mother suffer like that. She’s wholly dependent on the government when she has a son who is the governor of a state.

Communists like Walz have destroyed the entire island nation of Cuba. The grid is down, and the island is in total darkness. It’s only a matter of time before Biden sends them a lot of money since they are fellow comrades.

This is what communists Harris and Walz want for the USA.

⚠️ENTIRE POWER GRID COLLAPSE IN CUBA Millions Plunged into Darkness as Power Grid Fails Cuba's national electrical grid shut down on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed, plunging the entire country into a blackout. The Communist-run government earlier in… pic.twitter.com/K6GfS1ljof — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) October 18, 2024

And look at this phony figurehead.