Clown World! Maryland Speaker Can’t Name the Bill She Backs

By
M Dowling
-
1
23

Here’s the Speaker of the Maryland House Adrienne A. Jones. She is the first female and the first Black Speaker. She’s a DEI Speaker.

Jones doesn’t seem to know the bills she’s backing. In the clip below, she doesn’t stop for a second even though she has to walk backward.

Perhaps she was running because she was asked about juvenile crime.


1 Comment
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

It is a clown world but at least circus clowns are funny.

