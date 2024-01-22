The WHO Calls for the Pandemic Treaty by May 2024

WHO Chief Tedros Says Countries Risk Missing Deadline for Pandemic Accord

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that countries risk missing a May deadline for agreeing to a legally binding treaty on fighting pandemics and this would be a big blow for future generations.

That’s an artificial deadline unless you believe their predictions of Disease X.

The WHO wants to control entire diseases and force 194 nations to ignore sovereignty. They also want a great deal of our money redistributed to them. Tedros said:

“I must say I’m concerned that member states may not meet that commitment and there are several outstanding issues that remain to be resolved,” said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an address to the global health agency’s Executive Board meeting in Geneva this week.

“In my view, a failure to deliver the pandemic agreement and the IHR (International Health Regulations) amendments will be a missed opportunity for which future generations may not forgive us,” he said, urging countries to seize the opportunity to shape the future of the WHO and global health.

THEY ONCE AGAIN PREDICT A PANDEMIC

Members of the World Economic Forum, pushers of depopulation, now predict a new disease they are temporarily calling Disease X. They predict it will begin as early as May and will be twenty times worse than COVID-19. As a result, Dr. Tedros, who is not a medical doctor and who is closely aligned with Maoist China, insists we must have the Pandemic Treaty to be prepared.

Tedros, who was opposed to some of the measures he now extols, wants pandemic passports, digital IDs, and the right to demand quarantines, and he wants to supersede the Constitutions of nations.

Currently, millions of anonymous people are pouring into the United States without any medical screenings and they are mostly unvaccinated. Does any of that make sense? Do these people in charge care about our health?

These are things we know to be true.

At the World Economic Forum, Tedros said we must have a Pandemic Treaty. He said the key to being better prepared, that will address the disease X, is the pandemic agreement [Pandemic Treaty]

“The pandemic agreement can bring all the experience, all the challenges that we have faced, and all the solutions into one. And that agreement can help us to prepare for the future in a better way because this is about a common enemy, and without a shared response starting from the preparedness, you know, we will face the same problem as COVID. A deadline for the pandemic agreement is May 2024.

“And member states are negotiating this, is between countries, and I hope they will deliver this pandemic agreement by that time, by on the deadline.”

WATCH:

WHO & THE WEF Director Tedros of World Health Organisation discusses Disease X & the Global Pandemic Accord. They failed to exert full control during Covid so they’re going to try again – this means:- – Restricted Travel

– Lockdowns

– Mandatory Vaccines

– Digital… pic.twitter.com/V73QQm5QYb — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 17, 2024

Danny Krueger MP explains the power they would have under such a treaty.

“So it amounts to a vast transfer of power to The Who, and what would these new regulations enable — legally binding obligations on countries — to mandate?

Financial contributions to fund pandemic response activities… It could require the surrender of intellectual property and technologies… Mandate the manufacture and international sharing of vaccines… Could override National Safety approval processes for vaccines, gene-based therapies, physical devices, and diagnostics…



“The powers of The Who extend potentially to ordering:

border closures on countries, travel restrictions, tracing of contacts, refusal of entry, forced quarantining, medical examinations, including requirements for proof of vaccination, and even the forced medication of individuals, and it’s not just when there is indeed a pandemic already declared that these powers be invoked. [But] when there’s simply the potential for such an emergency that The Who claims this power …”



It would silence opposition. Free speech would be lost.

Watch:

READ THE DRAFT TREATY HERE

BIDEN HAD CALLED FOR THE TREATY! THEY ARE CALLING IT AN ACCORD OR AGREEMENT TO EVADE THE NECESSARY SENATE AGREEMENT FOR A TREATY. WITH SCHUMER AND MCCONNEL IN CHARGE, THEY WILL GO ALONG WITH IT. THEY PULLED THIS OFF WITH THE DEVASTATING PARIS ACCORD THAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH OF THE DAMAGE TO OUR ENERGY SECTOR. IT’S DESTROYING EUROPE.

NOTE THAT THE DEADLINE IS BEFORE THE NEXT US ELECTION.

Related