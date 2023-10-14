Clown World: Progressives Want US to House Gazan Refugees

Disclose TV pointed to a move by Progressives to house some of the expected Gazan refugees, even though the US doesn’t vet most immigrants.

The New York Post reported that far left lawmakers [communists] want to welcome Gazans into the US, claiming half of Gazans are children. Marxist Squad member Jamaal Bowman is pushing the idea, but Republicans have already nixed the idea.

Progressives are incapable of thinking rationally, or they’re evil lunatics trying to destroy their own country.

“The U.S. is the most generous nation in the world, but we are in no position to accept additional refugees, especially from a region with as high a risk of terrorism, given our nation’s inability to secure our own border or vet those who are already here,” Sen. Marco Rubio told The Post.

We have at least eight million unvetted people now.

Not to be outdone in stupidity, the EU President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, this afternoon in the context of her ongoing contacts with regional leaders.

“The Commission will immediately increase the current humanitarian aid envelope foreseen for Gaza by 50 million euros. This will bring the total to over 75 million euros.

Doesn’t she realize that Hamas will grab the funds for terrorism? Hamas refuses to evacuate a hospital and is trying to keep civilians in their apartments. Why? They’re well-known as propagandists who use civilians as human shields.

And not to be outdone, the leader of the free world.

NOW – Biden stumbles on his way on stage in Philadelphia.pic.twitter.com/zIFhy3mjiO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 13, 2023

What happened to Israelis was a pogrom, and Hamas demonstrated their willingness to do anything. They need to be stopped, not the civilians, the terrorists, but we don’t need more potentially terrorist immigrants.

The media must stop calling these terrorists – freedom fighters or militants. US media are clowns.

AOC is claiming Israelis are engaged in ethnic cleansing after Hamas tried to do that to Israel last Saturday. There is no grey here. AOC is a clown.

